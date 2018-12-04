HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Holmen. Nonconference—Viroqua at Sparta, 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—G-E-T at Onalaska Luther; Arcadia at West Salem; Black River Falls at Westby. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Necedah, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro ast Eleva-Strum, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor vs. Alma/Pepin at Alma, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Viroqua at Sparta.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—West Salem co-op quadrangular, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—West Salem/Bangor vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7:30 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING: Coulee—Mel.-Min./G-E-T at Viroqua, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—Prairie du Chien vs. West Salem/Bangor at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Onalaska/Luther at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
