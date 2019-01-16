HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Holmen at Sparta. Coulee—G-E-T at Onalaska Luther; Arcadia at West Salem; Black River Falls at Westby. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Minnehaha Academy at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Tomah. Scenic Bluffs—Necedah at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 6 p.m. Nonconference—Minnehaha Academy at Caledonia, 5:30 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Holmen, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op Invitational, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op at Altoona co-op, 7 p.m.; Madison La Follette/Madison East at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Three Rivers—L-A/R-P at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Caledonia co-op at P-E-M, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Bellevue (Neb.), 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Bellevue (Neb.), 5:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Hamline (Minn.) at UW-La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.