HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Holmen at Sparta. Coulee—G-E-T at Onalaska Luther; Arcadia at West Salem; Black River Falls at Westby. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Minnehaha Academy at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Tomah. Scenic Bluffs—Necedah at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 6 p.m. Nonconference—Minnehaha Academy at Caledonia, 5:30 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Holmen, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op Invitational, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op at Altoona co-op, 7 p.m.; Madison La Follette/Madison East at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Three Rivers—L-A/R-P at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Caledonia co-op at P-E-M, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Bellevue (Neb.), 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Bellevue (Neb.), 5:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Hamline (Minn.) at UW-La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

