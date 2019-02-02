HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Aquinas. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Arcadia. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—New Lisbon at De Soto, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Holmen; Coulee Christian at La Farge; Lansing-New Albin Kee at Riceville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Sparta. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at West Salem. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Wonewoc-Center, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—St. Charles at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—New Lisbon at De Soto, 5:30 p.m.; Black River Falls at Central; Altoona at G-E-T; Onalaska at Menomonie; Houston at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Coulee—Viroqua co-op at Westby, 6:30 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 6 p.m.
SKIING: Mount La Crosse Cup at Mount La Crosse, 8:30 a.m.
