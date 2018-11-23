HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Aquinas vs. Dowling Catholic (Iowa) at St. Thomas, 3:30 p.m.; Stewartville at Onalaska, 4 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Reedsburg vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 2 p.m.; Aquinas co-op at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.; La Crescent at Chisago Lakes Invitational; Tomah/Sparta Tournament at Tomah: Consolation, 2 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op at Somerset co-op, 2:30 p.m.; Middleton vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Bethel (Minn.), 3 p.m.; Western at UW-Sheboygan, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Holiday Inn Express Thanksgiving Tournament—Finlandia (Mich.) at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m.
PROFESSIONAL
BASKETBALL: ABA—Kentucky Enforcers at La Crosse Showtime, 7 p.m..
