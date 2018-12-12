HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Onalaska Luther at West Salem; Arcadia at Westby; G-E-T at Viroqua. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Independence, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Ithaca at De Soto, 7 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Platteville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Onalaska. Ridge and Valley—Ithaca at De Soto, 5:30 p.m. Nonconference—New Richmond at Central.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Stewartville vs. La Crescent at PEG, 6 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at Reedsburg Invitational, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Reedsburg co-op at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op vs. Black River Falls co-op at Black River Falls, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: MVC—Holmen at Aquinas, 7:15 p.m.; Logan/Central at Sparta, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at Arcadia, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—Cashton at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; Caledonia co-op at Winona, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Mauston, 7:30 p.m.
