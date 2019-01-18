HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Prescott at G-E-T, 6 p.m.; Seneca at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Midwest Players Classic at La Crosse Center (See schedule on B1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Hayward vs. Aquinas at the La Crosse Center, 9:15 a.m.; Arcadia at Onalaska, noon; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Black Hawk at Wisconsin Dells, 12:50 p.m.; Prescott at G-E-T, 4:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Southwestern Invitational, 9:45 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—De Forest co-op at Viroqua co-op, 1 p.m.; Sauk Prairie co-op vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 2 p.m.; Baraboo co-op at West Salem/Bangor, 2 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Middleton co-op at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m. Nonconference—Appleton Xavier vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Sparta Invitational, 9 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 9 a.m.; Arcadia Invitational, 9:15 a.m.; Logan/Central, Tomah at Wausau East Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Oshkosh, 5 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Dakota State (S.D.), 5 p.m. MCAC—Minnesota West at Western, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Dakota State (S.D.), 3 p.m. MCAC—Minnesota West at Western, 1 p.m.
BOWLING: Viterbo at Kegel ISBPA Midwest Classic in Addison, Ill.
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Willie Myers Open (Whitewater, Wis.), 9 a.m.
