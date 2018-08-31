HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: Nonconference—Westby at Prairie du Chien, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Aquinas Invitational, 9 a.m.; Brookwood at Richland Center Invitational, 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Aquinas at Verona Invitational, 9 a.m.; Logan, West Salem at Marshfield Columbus Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Prairie du Chien, Cashton at Darlington Invitational.
BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—La Crescent vs. PIZM at Pine Island, noon.
GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—PIZM at La Crescent, noon.
COLLEGE
FOOTBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa), 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Lakeland Invitational: UW-La Crosse vs. Cardinal Stritch, 10 a.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Oglethorpe (Ga.), noon; UW-La Crosse vs. Luther (Iowa), 7 p.m. Hampton Inn Classic at Columbia, Mo.: Viterbo vs. Taylor, 1 p.m.; Viterbo vs. Columbia, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Nonconference—Viterbo at Augustana (Ill.) Classic, noon.
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Finlandia University at Ashland, Wis.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Virginia Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
