HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—West Salem at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Westby at Sparta, 5 p.m.; Loyal at Bangor, 6 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Brookwood; Arcadia at Whitehall; Melrose-Mindoro at Greenwood; Riceville at Lansing-New Albin Kee.
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Aquinas, Prairie du Chien at Wisconsin Dells Invitational, 8 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Marshfield at Tomah, 3:30 p.m.; Pulaski at Onalaska, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Central at Green Bay Preble Invitational, 9 a.m.; Holmen at Menomonie Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo Preseason Tournament: Viterbo vs. Cardinal Stritch, noon; Viterbo vs. Morningside, 6 p.m.
