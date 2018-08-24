HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Nonconference—Stevens Point Pacelli vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 1 p.m.; Blair-Taylor vs. De Soto at Logan, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Black River Falls Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Westby Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bangor, Brookwood at Boscobel Invitational, 9 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Wisconsin Dells Invitational.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Onalaska Invitational at Maple Grove CC in West Salem, 10 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Sparta Invitational at River Run GC, 9 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Sparta at Oshkosh North Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; West Salem at Prairie du Chien, 10 a.m.; Pulaski at Holmen (middle school), 11 a.m.; Aquinas at Caledonia, noon; Logan at Hayward, 1 p.m.; Onalaska at Eau Claire North, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Black River Falls triangular, 9 a.m.; Aquinas at Eau Claire Regis quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Holmen at Menomonie Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo Preseason Tournament: Viterbo vs. Saint Francis, 10 a.m.; Viterbo vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 4 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Mount Mercy at Viterbo, 7 p.m.

