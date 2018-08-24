HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: Nonconference—Stevens Point Pacelli vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 1 p.m.; Blair-Taylor vs. De Soto at Logan, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Black River Falls Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Westby Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bangor, Brookwood at Boscobel Invitational, 9 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Wisconsin Dells Invitational.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Onalaska Invitational at Maple Grove CC in West Salem, 10 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Sparta Invitational at River Run GC, 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Sparta at Oshkosh North Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; West Salem at Prairie du Chien, 10 a.m.; Pulaski at Holmen (middle school), 11 a.m.; Aquinas at Caledonia, noon; Logan at Hayward, 1 p.m.; Onalaska at Eau Claire North, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Black River Falls triangular, 9 a.m.; Aquinas at Eau Claire Regis quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Holmen at Menomonie Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo Preseason Tournament: Viterbo vs. Saint Francis, 10 a.m.; Viterbo vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Mount Mercy at Viterbo, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.