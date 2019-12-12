HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—West Salem at Onalaska Luther; Viroqua at G-E-T; Westby at Arcadia. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Brookwood; Bangor at Hillsboro; Cashton at Necedah. Ridge and Valley—Wauzeka-Steuben at De Soto. Three Rivers—Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Southeast—Glenville-Emmons at Houston. Nonconference—Tomah at Mauston, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Logan; Holmen at Sparta. Coulee—Arcadia at Westby. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC; Blair-Taylor at Independence. Three Rivers—Fillmore Central at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Central at Eau Claire Memorial.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Central/Logan quadrangular at PEG, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Chippewa Falls vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.; Monroe at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.