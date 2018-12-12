HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Aquinas; Central at Holmen; Logan at Sparta. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Necedah, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Wauzeka. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Central, Elkader at Lansing-New Albin Kee.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Holmen, 5:45 p.m.; Sparta at Logan. Coulee—G-E-T at Westby; Arcadia at Viroqua; West Salem at Black River Falls. Dairyland—Independence at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Central, Elkader at Lansing-New Albin Kee.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Caledonia at Pine Island, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Baldwin-Woodville co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Barron co-op, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at Gentry Academy, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen at Rochester Invitational, 2 p.m.; Arcadia, Brookwood, Blair-Taylor at Whitehall Invitational, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Western at Gogebic Tournament.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Western at Gogebic Tournament.
