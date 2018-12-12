HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Aquinas; Central at Holmen; Logan at Sparta. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Necedah, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Wauzeka. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Central, Elkader at Lansing-New Albin Kee.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Holmen, 5:45 p.m.; Sparta at Logan. Coulee—G-E-T at Westby; Arcadia at Viroqua; West Salem at Black River Falls. Dairyland—Independence at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Central, Elkader at Lansing-New Albin Kee.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Caledonia at Pine Island, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Baldwin-Woodville co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Barron co-op, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at Gentry Academy, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen at Rochester Invitational, 2 p.m.; Arcadia, Brookwood, Blair-Taylor at Whitehall Invitational, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Western at Gogebic Tournament.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Western at Gogebic Tournament.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.