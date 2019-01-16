HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Logan; Tomah at Central. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Hillsboro at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro vs. Alma/Pepin at Pepin, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Alma Center Lincoln, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Southland at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Lansing-New Albin Kee at Houston.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Onalaska Luther at G-E-T; West Salem at Arcadia; Westby at Black River Falls. SWC—River Valley at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Southland, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at New Richmond.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Caledonia vs. La Crescent at PEG, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Mosinee at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.; La Crescent vs. Tomah/Sparta at Sparta, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: MVC—Onalaska/Luther at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem/Bangor, 6:30 p.m.; Westby at Viroqua, 6:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Necedah, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Conference duals at Whitehall, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen vs. Mel.-Min./G-E-T at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.