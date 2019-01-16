HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Logan; Tomah at Central. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Hillsboro at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro vs. Alma/Pepin at Pepin, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Alma Center Lincoln, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Southland at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Lansing-New Albin Kee at Houston.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Onalaska Luther at G-E-T; West Salem at Arcadia; Westby at Black River Falls. SWC—River Valley at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Southland, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at New Richmond.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Caledonia vs. La Crescent at PEG, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Mosinee at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.; La Crescent vs. Tomah/Sparta at Sparta, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: MVC—Onalaska/Luther at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem/Bangor, 6:30 p.m.; Westby at Viroqua, 6:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Necedah, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Conference duals at Whitehall, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen vs. Mel.-Min./G-E-T at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
