HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—West Salem at Holmen; Aquinas at Arcadia; C-FC at Onalaska Luther; Elk Mound at Black River Falls; G-E-T at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Viroqua at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Westby at Hillsboro.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Ridge and Valley—North Crawford at De Soto. Three Rivers—Caledonia at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem at Aquinas; Logan at Winona.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—La Crescent vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at Madison La Follette/Madison East.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Eau Claire North vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Cashton at Westby, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; Mauston at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor vs. Logan/Central at Logan, 7:15 p.m.; Marshfield at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
