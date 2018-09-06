HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Logan; West Salem at Holmen; Sparta at Tomah; Central vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 7:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Cashton; Bangor at New Lisbon. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at C-FC. IHSAA District 3 8-man—Lansing-New Albin Kee at Springville. Southeast-White—Triton at Caledonia. Southeast-Red—La Crescent at Kasson-Mantorville. Nonconference—Lancaster at Onalaska Luther; Prairie du Chien at G-E-T; River Valley at Westby; Dodgeville at Viroqua; Royall at Melrose-Mindoro; Richland Center at Black River Falls.
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Caledonia at Apple Valley Invitational.
BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Onalaska in Baraboo Invitational at Mauston.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Augsburg Invitational: UW-La Crosse vs. St. Thomas (Minn.), 4 p.m.
