HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: WIAA state championship games at Camp Randall Stadium: Division 7—Black Hawk vs. Edgar, 10 a.m. Division 6—Iola-Scandinavia vs. Racine Lutheran, 1 p.m. Division 5—Fond du Lac Springs vs. Stratford, 4 p.m. Division 4—Racine St. Catherine’s vs. St. Croix Central, 7 p.m. MSHSL state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium: Class AA—Caledonia vs. Paynesville, 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Westby at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Onalaska Luther; Sparta at West Salem; De Soto at Viroqua; Sparta at Menomonie; Black River Falls at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m.; La Farge at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Logan at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m.; Arcadia at Eleva-Strum, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
