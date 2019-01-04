HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro at Bangor, 2 p.m.; Caledonia vs. West Delaware at Luther (Iowa), 4:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Loras Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Decorah at Prairie du Chien, 2:30 p.m; Aquinas at Madison Edgewood, 3 p.m.; Lansing-New Albin Kee at Mabel-Canton.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—West Salem co-op Invitational, 10 a.m.; Viroqua co-op, Prairie du Chien at Mount Horeb Invitational, 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Rice Lake vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 1 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at DeForest co-op, 1 p.m.; Baldwin-Woodville co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 2 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor at Antigo, 3 p.m.; Legacy Christian Academy at La Crescent, 3:30 p.m.; Waukesha North vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 4 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Brookfield Central vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 3 p.m.; Chippewa Falls co-op at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Onalaska/Luther, Westby, De Soto, Brookwood, Coulee Christian at Kickapoo/La Farge Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Merrill Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sparta at Lancaster Invitational, 9 a.m.; Mel.-Min./G-E-T at Cadott Invitational, 9 a.m.; Arcadia at Osseo-Fairchild Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Black River Falls at Neillsville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Tomah at Baraboo Invitational, 10 a.m.; Viroqua at Lodi Invitational, 10 a.m.; Caledonia co-op at Crestwood (Iowa) Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville. NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo, 5 p.m. Nonconference—UW-Washington at Western, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Platteville at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m. NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo, 3 p.m. Nonconference—UW-Washington at Western, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at NWCA Duals in Louisville.

