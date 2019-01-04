HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro at Bangor, 2 p.m.; Caledonia vs. West Delaware at Luther (Iowa), 4:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Loras Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Decorah at Prairie du Chien, 2:30 p.m; Aquinas at Madison Edgewood, 3 p.m.; Lansing-New Albin Kee at Mabel-Canton.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—West Salem co-op Invitational, 10 a.m.; Viroqua co-op, Prairie du Chien at Mount Horeb Invitational, 10 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Rice Lake vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 1 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at DeForest co-op, 1 p.m.; Baldwin-Woodville co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 2 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor at Antigo, 3 p.m.; Legacy Christian Academy at La Crescent, 3:30 p.m.; Waukesha North vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 4 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Brookfield Central vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 3 p.m.; Chippewa Falls co-op at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Onalaska/Luther, Westby, De Soto, Brookwood, Coulee Christian at Kickapoo/La Farge Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Merrill Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sparta at Lancaster Invitational, 9 a.m.; Mel.-Min./G-E-T at Cadott Invitational, 9 a.m.; Arcadia at Osseo-Fairchild Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Black River Falls at Neillsville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Tomah at Baraboo Invitational, 10 a.m.; Viroqua at Lodi Invitational, 10 a.m.; Caledonia co-op at Crestwood (Iowa) Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville. NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo, 5 p.m. Nonconference—UW-Washington at Western, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Platteville at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m. NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo, 3 p.m. Nonconference—UW-Washington at Western, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at NWCA Duals in Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.