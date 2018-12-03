HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Viroqua at West Salem; Arcadia at Onalaska Luther; G-E-T at Black River Falls. Dairyland—Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m.; Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Clayton Ridge at Lansing-New Albin Kee. Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Aquinas; Menomonie at Logan; DeForest at Onalaska; Central at Eau Claire Memorial; Tomah at Wisconsin Rapids; Sparta at Westby, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Kickapoo. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Clayton Ridge at Lansing-New Albin Kee. Nonconference—Eau Claire Memorial at Central; Rice Lake at Holmen; Westby at Sparta; Wisconsin Rapids at Tomah; Logan at Menomonie; Hillsboro at Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Cuba City, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Goodhue, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Coulee—West Salem/Bangor at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent at Caledonia, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Coulee—West Salem/Bangor at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Baraboo/Portage vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Eau Claire North co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Aquinas vs. Mel.-Min./G-E-T at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Logan/Central vs. Mel.-Min./G-E-T at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Royall at De Soto, 7 p.m.; Brookwood vs. North Crawford/Seneca at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
