HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Stratford at G-E-T, 6 p.m.; Adams-Friendship at Sparta; Neillsville at Melrose-Mindoro; Riverdale at De Soto; Aquinas at Wisconsin Heights, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at North Crawford, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Gilmanton, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Menomonie at Central; Chippewa Falls at Onalaska; West Salem at Holmen; Osseo-Fairchild at Tomah; Altoona at Arcadia; Wisconsin Dells at Black River Falls; Bangor at G-E-T, 7:30 p.m.; Viroqua at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; De Soto at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Necedah, 7:30 p.m.; Waukon at Lansing-New Albin Kee.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—River Falls vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor at Mosinee, 7:30 p.m.; Medford at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Saint John’s (Minn.), 7 p.m.; Northwestern (Minn.) at Viterbo, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.
