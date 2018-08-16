HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—River Valley at Onalaska; Sparta at Black River Falls; Aquinas at Prairie du Chien; West Salem at Arcadia; De Soto at Brookwood; Onalaska Luther at Blair-Taylor; Thorp at Westby; Nekoosa at G-E-T; Iowa-Grant at Viroqua; Logan at Eau Claire Memorial (Carson Park); Holmen at Chippewa Falls; Tomah at Mauston.
GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Onalaska Invitational at La Crosse CC, 9 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Darlington Invitational, 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Viroqua at Sparta, 10 a.m.; Winona vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 1 p.m.; Portage at Central, 1 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Logan, 1 p.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Onalaska Luther at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Central, 4 p.m.; Winona at Logan, 4 p.m.; Menomonie vs. Onalaska Luther at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Evangel (Mo.) Tip-off Classic: Viterbo vs. Midland, 9:30 a.m.; Viterbo vs. Missouri Baptist, 2:30 p.m.
AMATEUR BASEBALL
Nonleague—WBA State Tournament at Osseo, Chaseburg-Coon Valley vs. Osseo, 6:30 p.m.; Sparta Miller vs. Hudson, Wis., 9:30 p.m.
