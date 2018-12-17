HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem; Viroqua at Arcadia. Dairyland—Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at North Fayette Valley. Nonconference—Stoughton at Central, 5:45 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Greenwood; Onalaska at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Holmen at G-E-T, 7:30 p.m.; Logan at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Central; Logan at Onalaska. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Wonewoc-Center at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Royall, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Seneca at De Soto. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at North Fayette Valley. Nonconference—Holmen at G-E-T, 6 p.m.; Viroqua at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.; Westby at Tomah; Mauston at Sparta; Alma Center Lincoln at Black River Falls; Waukon at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Coulee—West Salem co-op at Westby, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—PI/Z-M vs. La Crescent at PEG, 6 p.m.; Byron at Caledonia, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Black River Falls co-op vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 6 p.m.; Onalaska co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Baraboo, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Chippewa Falls co-op, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Viroqua vs. Logan/Central at Logan, 7:15 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Mount Mercy (Iowa), 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.