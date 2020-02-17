HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Central; Tomah at Aquinas; Logan at Holmen. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC; Blair-Taylor at Independence. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at G-E-T; Lancaster at Viroqua; Cashton at Seneca, 7:30 p.m.; De Soto at River Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Decorah, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Central, 5:45 p.m.; Logan at Holmen, 5:45 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Onalaska Luther; G-E-T at Arcadia; Viroqua at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor; Cashton at Royall. Nonconference—C-FC at Sparta; Colfax at Melrose-Mindoro; Tomah at Eau Claire North; Cuba City at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.