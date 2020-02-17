HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Central; Tomah at Aquinas; Logan at Holmen. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC; Blair-Taylor at Independence. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at G-E-T; Lancaster at Viroqua; Cashton at Seneca, 7:30 p.m.; De Soto at River Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Decorah, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Central, 5:45 p.m.; Logan at Holmen, 5:45 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Onalaska Luther; G-E-T at Arcadia; Viroqua at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor; Cashton at Royall. Nonconference—C-FC at Sparta; Colfax at Melrose-Mindoro; Tomah at Eau Claire North; Cuba City at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 1: Aquinas co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Middleton, 7 p.m. Division 2: Menomonie at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Somerset co-op, 7 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at River Falls, 7 p.m. MSHSL sections—1A first round: La Crescent-Hokah at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: WIAA team sectionals—Division 1 final: Holmen vs. Waunakee at Middleton, 7 p.m. Division 2 semifinals: Prairie du Chien vs. Richland Center at Lodi, 6 p.m.; Evansville/Albany at Lodi, 6 p.m.; semifinal winners, 8 p.m.; Mel.-Min./G-E-T at Baldwin-Woodville, 6 p.m.; Maple Northwestern vs. Medford at Baldwin-Woodville, 6 p.m.; semifinal winners, 8 p.m. Division 3 semifinals: Aquinas vs. Riverdale at Brookwood, 6 p.m.; Royall vs. Fennimore at Brookwood, 6 p.m.; semifinal winners, 8 p.m.