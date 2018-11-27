COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Miami (OH) at Xavier, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; Rutgers at Miami, ESPNU, 6:15 p.m.; San Diego at Ole Miss, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Cleveland State at Depaul, FS2, 7 p.m.; Saint Peter’s at Auburn, SEC, 7 p.m.; Montana at Creighton, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Monmouth at Kentucky, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; Purdue at Florida State, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Northwestern, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.; North Carolina at Michigan, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf Australian PGA Championship, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.;
NBA: Milwaukee at Charlotte, FSWI, 6 p.m.; New York at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.; San Antonio at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Orlando at Portland, NBA, 9 p.m.
NHL: St. Louis at Detroit, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Colorado, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.