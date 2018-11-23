COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Emerald Coast Classic, championship game, TBD, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Florida at Florida State, ABC, 11 a.m.; Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Syracuse at Boston College, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Purdue at Indiana, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Navy at Tulane, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.; Texas Tech vs. Baylor, FS1, 11 a.m.; Georgia Tech at Georgia, SEC, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Penn State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Auburn at Alabama, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Southern Methodist at Tulsa, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Miami, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Temple at Connecticut, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.; Arizona State at Arizona, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; Rutgers at Michigan State, FOX, 3 p.m.; Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC, 3 p.m.; Southern vs. Grambling State, NBCSN, 4 p.m.; South Carolina at Clemson, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; San Jose State at Fresno State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Kansas State at Iowa, FS1, 6 p.m.; LSU at Texas A&M, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at USC, ABC, 7 p.m.; Oklahoma State at TCU, FOX, 7 p.m.; Nevada at UNLV, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.; BYU at Utah, FS1, 9 p.m.; Utah State at Boise State, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.; Hawai’i at San Diego State, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, fourth round, Australia, GOLF, 7 p.m.
NBA: San Antonio at Milwaukee, NBA, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.