COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Michigan at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1; La Salle at Florida, SEC, 6 p.m.; Seton Hall at Nebraska, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Marquette at Indiana, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; North Dakota at Kentucky, SEC, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Buffalo at Ohio, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open, first round, at The Lake GC, Sydney. GOLF, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL: Japan All-Star Tour Series, MLB, 4 a.m.; Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards, MLB, 5 p.m.
NBA: New Orleans at Minnesota, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Portland at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.; Anaheim at Vegas, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER: U-17 Women’s World Cup, USA vs Cameroon, FS2, 11 a.m.; U-17 Women’s World Cup, North Korea vs Germany, FS2, 2 p.m.; U-17 Women’s World Cup, Canada vs Colombia, FS2, 4 p.m.
