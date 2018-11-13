COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Michigan at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1; La Salle at Florida, SEC, 6 p.m.; Seton Hall at Nebraska, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Marquette at Indiana, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; North Dakota at Kentucky, SEC, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Buffalo at Ohio, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open, first round, at The Lake GC, Sydney. GOLF, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL: Japan All-Star Tour Series, MLB, 4 a.m.; Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards, MLB, 5 p.m.

NBA: New Orleans at Minnesota, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Portland at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL: St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.; Anaheim at Vegas, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER: U-17 Women’s World Cup, USA vs Cameroon, FS2, 11 a.m.; U-17 Women’s World Cup, North Korea vs Germany, FS2, 2 p.m.; U-17 Women’s World Cup, Canada vs Colombia, FS2, 4 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.