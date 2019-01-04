MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Central Florida at UConn, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.; Michigan State at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.; Creighton at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.; St. John’s at Georgetown, CBS, noon; Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBSSN, noon; Kentucky at Alabama, ESPN, noon; La Salle at UMass, NBCSN, noon; Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 1 p.m.; Kansas State at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Villanova at Providence, FOX, 1 p.m.; Florida State at Virginia, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Georgia at Tennessee, SEC, 2:30 p.m.; Baylor at TCU, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Kansas at Iowa State, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; South Florida at Tulsa, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Duquesne at Davidson, NBCSN, 5 p.m.; Arkansas at Texas A&M, SEC, 5 p.m.; South Carolina at Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Clemson at Duke, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Nevada at New Mexico, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; West Virginia at Texas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; San Diego State at Boise State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; Wyoming at UNLV, ESPNU, 9 p.m.; BYU at St. Mary’s, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Fordham at George Washington, CBSSN,10 a.m.; South Florida at Temple, CBSSN, 2 p.m.; Ohio State at Maryland, BTN, 3 p.m.; Central Florida at Memphis, CBSSN, 4 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, BTN, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FCS National Championship — North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

GOLF: Sentry Tournament of Champions, NBC, 3 p.m.; Sentry Tournament of Champions, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Army All-American Bowl, NBC, noon

NBA: Toronto at Milwaukee, FSWI and NBA, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota at Ottawa, FSN and FSWI, noon; Calgary at Philadelphia, NHL, noon

