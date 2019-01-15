ON TV
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Creighton at St. John’s, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Iowa at Penn State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Kansas State at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; UConn at Tulsa, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC, 6 p.m.; Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.; Houston at SMU, ESPNEWS, 8 p.m.; Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Alabama at Missouri, SEC, 8 p.m.; Central Florida at Wichita State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; UNLV at Air Force, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: George Mason at UMass, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
GOLF: Web.com Tour The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.; Asian Tour Singapore Open, GOLF, 7 p.m.;
NBA: Milwaukee at Memphis, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Toronto at Boston, ESPN, 7 p.m.; New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; San Jose at Arizona, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: Second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.