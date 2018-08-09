BASKETBALL: Jr. NBA World Championship quarterfinals, FS1, 1 p.m.; Jr. NBA World Championship quarterfinals, FS1, 6 p.m.; Big3, FS1, 7 p.m.
GOLF: PGA of America, PGA Championship, TNT, 1 p.m.; USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, FS1, 3 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Midwest Regional semifinal, ESPN, 10 a.m.; New England Regional semifinal, ESPN, noon; Northwest Regional semifinal, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Great Lakes Regional semifinal, ESPN, 4 p.m.; Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal, ESPN, 6 p.m.; West Regional semifinal, ESPN, 8 p.m.
MLB: Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Detroit, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at Atlanta, FSWI, 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 qualifying, NBCSN
NFL PRESEASON: Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, NFL, 6:30 p.m.; Detroit at Oakland, NFL, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER: Premier League Manchester United vs. Leicester City, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
WNBA: Indiana at Phoenix, NBA, 9 p.m.
