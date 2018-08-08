1. KUUUUUUUUUUMEROW!: As good as former UW-Whitewater wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been during the first two weeks of camp — drawing praise from numerous coaches and teammates, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers — he has not been perfect. In fact, Rodgers brought up an instance where Kumerow didn’t do the right thing and used it as a teaching point this week.
As Rodgers explained it, Kumerow ran a specific route on a play with one of the backup quarterbacks and got open. He wasn’t a priority in the progression, however, and the ball didn’t come his way. A few days later, when lined up with the No. 1 offense with Rodgers, the play was called again — and again, Kumerow got open, beating Tramon Williams and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, two starters, down the middle. But, thinking he wasn’t going to get the ball, Kumerow decelerated during his route. When Rodgers unexpectedly sailed the ball his way, it was overthrown — but would have hit Kumerow in stride had he not slowed down.
“I’m always watching, whether I’m in the play or not in the play, when we’re going back through the film,” Rodgers recounted. “I was telling Jake the other day, I watched a play that he was in on, and he ran a certain route, he was open on the route. I wasn’t the quarterback, we came back three practices later, same call, same coverage, same player — him — running the route, and he wasn’t expecting the ball. I said, ‘Hey, I watched that rep three days ago. I saw this play, and I reminded myself at the time, if we had that opportunity again, where to go with the football.’ I said, ‘When you’re out there, I’m coming your way.’ I have confidence in him. He’s in the right spot all the time, he makes contested catches, finishes the right way. He practices like a pro. It’s a reminder to those other guys, ‘This is what it looks like.’”
Given what he’s shown so far, Kumerow is on track to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. GM Brian Gutekunst has liked him since the 2015 NFL Draft and was excited to get him on the practice squad last season. But he’ll have to continue his upward trajectory in preseason play
2. LIVIN’ ON THE EDGE: While the Packers were extremely fortunate that all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s left ankle sprain was “nothing catastrophic” (Bakhtiari’s phrase), his injury and the medical staff’s decision to take it slow with right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s comeback from reconstructive knee surgery means neither starter will be in the lineup against the Titans. That means lots of work for Kyle Murphy, Jason Spriggs and Byron Bell, who are competing for the top backup tackle job.
“They’re going to get a lot of reps,” Rodgers said. “That’s the beauty in the preseason, it is an opportunity for those guys to separate and see who’s going to be that first swing tackle for us. Byron has done some really good things for us. He’s played for a number of years now. He has an opportunity to step up and get that spot, as well. They’re going to have to get ready for 60 minutes, possibly.”
Murphy replaced Bakhtiari during the Family Night practice on Saturday and will start at left tackle. He played started three games early last season before a significant foot injury ended his season and required surgery.
3. THE MAN UPSTAIRS: The game will give everyone their first extended look at new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme, and see how the players run it against an actual opponent. But while we’ll see his defense, we won’t see Pettine, who’ll be up in the coaches’ box upstairs instead of working from the sideline.
Pettine said he’s called defenses both ways during his career, and that he prefers being upstairs so he can keep all his play-calls, ideas and notes organized in front of him.
“It’s a couple things,” Pettine explained. “One, I’m an information guy. I’ll have a lot of information spread out in front of me. When you’re on the sideline, you’re usually limited to kind of what you’re carrying, and I don’t want to be that guy that looks like he’s flipping through a Cheesecake Factory menu while I’m looking for stuff on defense. So I spread out a lot of stuff, (and) I like to study in between series.”
— Jason Wilde
