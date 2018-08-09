GREEN BAY — At midweek, Mike Pettine was making no promises about his new-look Green Bay Packers defense. But he certainly wasn’t interested of putting on a show in a game that didn’t count.
And so, the new defensive coordinator definitely didn’t empty his playbook in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. Not only was he playing without roughly half his starters — because of injuries or because there was no point in risking their health in a meaningless game — but he didn’t see the point of giving the Chicago Bears’ advance scouts much to go on in advance of the first game that really counts, on Sept. 9 at Lambeau Field.
Past defensive coordinators had arrived and announced their preseason presence with authority — Bob Slowik in 2004, Jim Bates in 2005 and Dom Capers in 2009 — by sending a wide variety of blitzes against their opening exhibition opponents, not caring that regular-season foes were seeing what they were doing. While Pettine was eager to see how his guys would look in game action, he took a different tack, taking a decidedly vanilla approach early against the Titans.
Instead, Pettine wanted to see how his defenders tackled (something they don’t do during training camp, even when in pads), and how the communication system went (both from player-to-player and from Pettine up in the press box).
“(Tackling) is something that’s always kind of an unknown until we get there. We think we have a sense of how it will be and who we think our better tacklers are going to be and who might need some work, but you never know until it’s truly live,” Pettine explained.
As for communications, Pettine predicted it’d be a good thing for him to be up in the coaches’ box instead of on the field for when things went awry.
“I think the guys will be happy I’m in the booth,” Pettine said, half-kidding. “I can be a bit of a hot-blooded Italian every now and again. I think they’d rather me (be) upstairs than ranting and raving on the sideline.”
There wasn’t much to rave about early on Thursday night. On their opening possession, the Titans drove 71 yards in nine plays en route to a 4-yard Marcus Mariota touchdown pass to Darius Jennings. The big play came on the first third-down play, when wide receiver Nick Williams beat defensive back Quinten Rollins for a 38-yard catch-and-run.
Of course, before losing two cornerbacks during Family Night on Saturday — first-round pick Jaire Alexander suffered a groin injury, and last year’s top draft pick Kevin King injured his shoulder — the Packers hadn’t been working Rollins with No. 1 nickel defense. The Packers were also without veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, as the 35-year-old didn’t have anything to prove by playing in an exhibition opener.
Also among those who didn’t suit up Thursday night on defense were starting outside linebackers Clay Matthews (rest) and Nick Perry (on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury); and starting defensive linemen Mike Daniels (quadriceps) and Muhammad Wilkerson (groin). And the Packers pulled three more starters — safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, inside linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive tackle Kenny Clark — after the second series.
Pettine said the coaches went into preseason play with a target number of snaps for each starter and key backup, and the starters figure to get more of that work next week against Pittsburgh or Aug. 24 at Oakland.
“We have an idea. But also, we want a sense of readiness,” Pettine explained. “There are some guys where you maybe had a number in mind, and ‘Wow, he’s not ready.’ Or the exact opposite, where we thought he needed a lot of reps and he’s shown that he doesn’t. We’ll have a plan and an idea, but again have some flexibility with it.”
TAKING THE NIGHT OFF: As expected, quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not dress Thursday night, marking the third straight summer in which the two-time NFL MVP has sat out the preseason opener.
Five other starters also did not suit up: left tackle David Bakhtiari (ankle); right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee/rest); left guard Lane Taylor (ankle/rest); wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle); and tight end Jimmy Graham (knee). None of their injuries are considered serious, including Bakhtiari, who went down on Family Night but said during the week that the injury is a “typical basketball sprained ankle.”
Also missing the game were wide receivers Trevor Davis (hamstring), Randall Cobb (ankle) and Adonis Jennings (shoulder); running backs Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Devante Mays (hamstring); and fullback Joe Kerridge (shoulder).
TACKLES STRUGGLE: If the Packers needed any reminder of how important Bakhtiari and Bulaga are to their offense, their fill-ins provided it.
Kyle Murphy got the start for Bakhtiari at left tackle and was beaten for a sack on a second-and-4 play from the Tennessee 45-yard line on the Packers’ second series. Tennessee’s Harold Landry beat Murphy on the edge and hit quarterback Brett Hundley, forcing a fumble that the Packers were fortunate to recover when left guard Lucas Patrick pounced on the loose ball. Later in the half, Murphy was again beaten badly on the edge, forcing quarterback DeShone Kizer to scramble.
Byron Bell, who got the nod at right tackle ahead of Jason Spriggs, also had his problems. He was whipped by Titans edge rusher Gimel President, who hit Hundley as he was throwing. The ball popped into the air and was intercepted by Tennessee’s Jaylon Brown, putting an end to another promising Hundley-led drive at the Tennessee 33-yard line.
Murphy was still at left tackle to start the second half, while Spriggs got the call at right tackle.
