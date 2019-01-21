MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev was dumped out of the Australian Open in spectacular fashion by Milos Raonic on Monday, while Serena Williams survived a challenge from world No. 1 Simona Halep.
Men’s top-seeded Novak Djokovic meanwhile advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-3 victory in three hours over Russian Daniil Medevdev.
Zverev, who had been considered a favorite for the title after beating Roger Federer and Djokovic en route to winning the ATP Finals in November, was defeated in the fourth round 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).
Though the 21-year-old German broke 16th seed Raonic in the first game of the match, he went on to lose the next eight in a row, failing to hold serve until the second set.
At the changeover at 4-1 down in the second, Zverev bashed his racquet off the ground repeatedly until it was a crumpled mess.
But the release of anger did little to help him counter the big-serving Raonic.
Normally a power-server himself, Zverev committed 10 double faults and fired just six aces to Raonic’s 15 and just 21 winners to Raonic’s 45. Appearing sluggish and flat-footed, he had no answer to the Canadian’s blistering forehands.
Zverev’s exit came a day after second seed Angelique Kerber was ousted 6-0, 6-2 by the unseeded American Danielle Collins, and defending champion Roger Federer was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas, though in less emphatic fashion.
“I played incredible today, I did a lot of things extremely well and I’m very proud,” Raonic said in an on-court interview. “I’m glad that I was able to turn around that start pretty quickly.”
Zverev told reporters he “played bad.”
“The first two sets especially I played horrible. Yeah, I mean, it’s just tough to name one thing. I didn’t serve well, didn’t play well from the baseline. Against a quality player like him, it’s tough to come back from that.”
Raonic will face Lucas Pouille for a place in the semifinal, after the Frenchman defeated Borna Coric 6-4 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) in a closely-contested match to enter the quarterfinals for the first time.
Williams was meanwhile pushed to a third set for the first time in the tournament, after a fight-back from Halep, who lost all of her service games in the first set.
The French Open champion appeared to read Williams better in the second, improving the accuracy of her serves and becoming more aggressive, breaking the Williams at 5-4 to claim the second set.
She also had the 23-time Grand Slam champion on the ropes at 3-2 in that set, forcing Williams to save three breakpoints in a game that lasted 10 minutes before Williams held serve and leveled.
But Halep couldn’t match the sheer firepower of Williams, who pulled out nine aces and 44 winners to two and 24 from Halep, respectively, in the match. Williams broke again to pull ahead 5-3 in the third set, and held serve to claim the set and the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
“I really needed to elevate my game, she’s the No. 1 player in the world and there’s a reason why,” said Williams.
“She elevates her game, she plays well, she’s just a great player so in order for me to stay out there I needed to play like I knew I could and I did, and I think that was obviously hopefully the difference.”
She takes on seventh seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinal, after the Czech trounced two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza, 6-3, 6-1.
Earlier Monday, fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka came from a set down to secure herself a place in the quarterfinal, defeating Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
She takes on Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal after the Ukrainian delivered an uneven victory over Madison Keys 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.
Back in the men’s draw, Djokovic battled to get by Medevdev in a match in which the younger Russian fought to the last point.
But while 15th-seeded Medvedev took the second set off the six-time champion and embroiled him in some lengthy rallies — at least one of which was more than 40 shots — experience won out in the end.
