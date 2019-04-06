ON TV
NASCAR AUTO RACING: Monster Energy Food City 500, FS1, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Vanderbilt at Georgia, SEC, 11 a.m.; Rutgers at Iowa, BTN, noon; Purdue at Nebraska, ESPNU, noon; Texas A&M at LSU, SEC, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 3x3U National Championship, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: National championship, Baylor vs. Notre Dame, ESPN, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Savannah State at Florida A&M, ESPNU, 10 a.m.; Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2, noon; Iowa at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.; LSU at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Auburn at Tennessee, SEC, 5 p.m.
GOLF: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, GOLF, noon and NBC, 1:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour ANA inspiration, GOLF, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: High School Basketball Skills Competition Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
MLB: Minnesota at Philadelphia, FSNO, noon; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWI, 1 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Colorado, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Miami at Toronto, NBA, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma City at Minnesota, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Phoenix at Houston, NBA, 6 p.m.; Atlanta at Milwaukee, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Utah at LA Lakers, NBA, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: SERIE A Atalanta vs Internazionale, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.; Premier League Everton vs Arsenal, NBCSN, 8 a.m.; Bundesliga FC Augsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Bundesliga Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach, FS2, 10:50 a.m.; FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC, ESPN, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: International Friendly U.S. vs Belgium, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
