MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Butler/Providence winner vs Villanova, FS1, 11 a.m.; La Salle vs Rhode Island, NBCSN, 11 a.m.; Indiana vs Ohio State, BTN, 11:30 a.m.; North Carolina State vs Virginia, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.; Iowa State vs Baylor, ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.; UConn vs South Florida, ESPNU, noon; Arkansas vs Florida, SEC, noon; Miami/Virginia Tech winner vs Florida State, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.; Creighton vs Xavier, FS1, 1:30 p.m.; George Washington/Massachusetts winner vs George Mason, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.; TCU/Oklahoma State winner vs Kansas State, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Nebraska/Rutgers winner vs Maryland, BTN, 2 p.m.; Boise State/Colorado State winner vs Nevada, CBSSN, 2 p.m.; Missouri/Georgia winner vs Auburn, SEC, 2 p.m.; Memphis vs Tulane, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.; San Diego State vs UNLV, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.; Duquesne vs St. Joseph’s, NBCSN, 5 p.m.; Minnesota vs Penn State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame/Louisville winner North Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma/West Virginia winner vs Texas Tech, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; DePaul/St. John’s winner vs Marquette, FS1, 6 p.m.; Alabama vs Ole Miss, SEC, 6 p.m.; Tulsa vs SMU, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Richmond/Fordham winner vs St. Louis, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.; New Mexico/Wyoming winner vs Utah State, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Texas A&M/Vanderbilt winner vs Mississippi State, SEC, 8 p.m.; Northwestern/Illinois winner vs Iowa, BTN, 8:30 p.m.; Syracuse/Pittsburgh winner vs Duke, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.; Kansas vs Texas, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.; Georgetown vs Seton Hall, FS1, 8:30 p.m.; Wichita State vs East Carolina, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.; San Jose State/Air Force winner vs Fresno State, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.; Washington State/Oregon winner vs Utah, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour The Players Championship, GOLF, noon
MLB SPRING TRAINING: L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, FSWI, 3 p.m.
NBA: LA Lakers at Toronto, TNT, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Utah, FSNO, 8 p.m.; Dallas at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Dallas at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA state tournament—Maple Northwestern vs Greendale Martin Luther, WXOW 19, 1:35 p.m.; Waupun vs Denmark, WXOW 19, 3:15 p.m.; Manitowoc Roncalli vs New Glarus, WXOW 19, 6:35 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild vs Oshkosh Lourdes, WXOW 19, 8:15 p.m.
