CYCLING: Tour de France Stage 17, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
GOLF: LPGA Evian Championship first round, GOLF, 5 a.m.
MLB: Boston at Tampa Bay, MLB, 11 a.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Francisco OR Texas at Seattle (4 p.m.) (joined in progress), MLB, 2:30 p.m.; NY Yankees at Minnesota, ESPN, 7 p.m.; LA Angles at LA Dodgers, MLB, 10 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES: Day 1 from Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.
SOCCER: Liverpool vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal, TNT, 7 p.m.
WNBA: Washington at Minnesota, NBA, noon
