COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Villanova vs. Canisius, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.; UMass vs. Southern Illinois, FS1, 12:30 p.m.; La Salle vs. Miami, ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.; Oklahoma State vs. Memphis, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Nevada vs. Tulsa, FS1, 3 p.m.; Northwestern vs. Fresno State, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.; Charleston vs. LSU, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Texas vs. North Carolina, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; UAB vs. Florida State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Michigan State vs. UCLA, FS1, 9 p.m.; Hawai’i vs. Utah, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Colorado State at Air Force, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Mississippi State at Ole Miss, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, GOLF, 7 p.m.; European Tour Golf Hong Kong Open, GOLF, midnight
NFL: Chicago at Detroit, CBS, 11:30 a.m.; Washington at Dallas, FOX, 3:30 p.m.; Atlanta at New Orleans, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
