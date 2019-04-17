ON TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Florida at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.; Texas at Oklahoma State, FS1, 7 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf RBC Heritage, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.
MLB: San Francisco at Washington, MLB, noon; Toronto at Minnesota, FSNO, noon; Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLB, 7 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Seattle at LA Angels OR Cincinnati at San Diego, MLB, 10 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT, 7 p.m.; Denver at San Antonio, NBA, 8 p.m.; Golden State at LA Clippers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
