ON TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Florida at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.; Texas at Oklahoma State, FS1, 7 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour Golf RBC Heritage, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.

MLB: San Francisco at Washington, MLB, noon; Toronto at Minnesota, FSNO, noon; Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLB, 7 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Seattle at LA Angels OR Cincinnati at San Diego, MLB, 10 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT, 7 p.m.; Denver at San Antonio, NBA, 8 p.m.; Golden State at LA Clippers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.