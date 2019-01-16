MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Michigan State at Nebraska, FS1, 7 p.m.; Oregon at Arizona, 8 p.m.; Stanford at Washington, 8 p.m.; Gardner-Webb at Radford, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Oregon State at Arizona State, FS1, 9 p.m.; BYU at Pepperdine, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Maryland at Michigan State, BTN, 5 p.m.; South Carolina at Mississippi State, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Georgia at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.; Tennessee at Alabama, SEC, 8 p.m.

GOLF: LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, GOLF, 11 a.m.; Latin America Amateur Championship, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Desert Classic, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.; Asian Tour Singapore Open, GOLF, 9 p.m.

NBA: New York at Washington, NBA, 2 p.m.; Philadelphia at Indiana, TNT, 6 p.m.; LA Lakers at Oklahoma City, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL: Chicago at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Anaheim at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: Third round, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.