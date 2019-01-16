MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Michigan State at Nebraska, FS1, 7 p.m.; Oregon at Arizona, 8 p.m.; Stanford at Washington, 8 p.m.; Gardner-Webb at Radford, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Oregon State at Arizona State, FS1, 9 p.m.; BYU at Pepperdine, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Maryland at Michigan State, BTN, 5 p.m.; South Carolina at Mississippi State, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Georgia at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.; Tennessee at Alabama, SEC, 8 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, GOLF, 11 a.m.; Latin America Amateur Championship, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Desert Classic, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.; Asian Tour Singapore Open, GOLF, 9 p.m.
NBA: New York at Washington, NBA, 2 p.m.; Philadelphia at Indiana, TNT, 6 p.m.; LA Lakers at Oklahoma City, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Chicago at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Anaheim at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: Third round, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
