COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S): Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Mercer at St. John’s, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Indiana (Purdue University Indianapolis) at Butler, FS2, 5:30 p.m.; UW-Green Bay at Purdue, BTN, 6 p.m.; Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Florida State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Cincinnati at Ohio State, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Chicago at DePaul, FS2, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Auburn at Louisiana State, SEC, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.
NBA: Golden State at Houston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL: Detroit at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Lokomotiv Moscow, Group D, TNT, 11:55 a.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Mexico, Round of 16, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 1:30 p.m; UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray at Real Madrid, Group A, TNT, 2 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan. TENNIS, 7 a.m.; USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn., TENNIS, 11 a.m.; ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan, TENNIS, 12:30 p.m.; USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women’s Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.