CYCLING: Tour de France: Stage 3, 133 miles, Binche, Belgium to Épernay, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
MLB: 2019 Home Run Derby: From Cleveland, Ohio, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NBA: Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Summer League: Sacramento vs. Dallas, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 2:30 p.m.; Summer League: Detroit vs. Indiana, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Summer League: Washington vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 4:30 p.m.; Summer League: Toronto vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Summer League: Cleveland vs. Boston, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 6:30 p.m.; Summer League: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Summer League: New Orleans vs. Chicago, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 8:30 p.m.; Summer League: Charlotte vs. China, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 10 p.m.; Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 10:30 p.m.
POKER: World Series of Poker: Day 4 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold’em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 9 p.m.
TENNIS: Wimbledon: Round of 16, No. 1 Court and Outer Courts, London, ESPN2, 5 a.m.; Wimbledon: Round of 16, Centre Court, London, ESPN, 7 a.m.; Wimbledon: Round of 16, No. 1 Court and Outer Courts, London, ESPN2, 10 a.m.; Wimbledon: Round of 16, Centre Court, London, ESPN, 11 a.m.
