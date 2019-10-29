COLLEGE GOLF: The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Championship, DeKalb County, Ga., GOLF, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Indiana at Purdue, BTN, 5 p.m.; Texas at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Maryland at Wisconsin, BTN, 7 p.m.; Arkansas at Georgia, SEC, 7 p.m.; Florida at Missouri, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, first round, Shanghai, GOLF, 9 p.m.
MLB: World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; LA Clippers at Utah, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.; Serie A: Torino at Lazio, ESPNEWS, 2:55 p.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Espírito Santo, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.; MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, Eastern Conference Final, FS1, 7 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, TENNIS, 3 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 p.m.
