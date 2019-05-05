COLLEGE BASEBALL: Boston College at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
MLB: San Francisco at Cincinnati, MLB, 11:30 a.m.; Minnesota at Toronto, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Washington at Milwaukee, FSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Philadelphia at St. Louis, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS: Milwaukee at Boston, TNT and FSWI, 6 p.m.; Golden State at Houston, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS: Boston at Columbus, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; San Jose at Colorado, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER: Manchester City vs. Leicester City, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
