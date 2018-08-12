GOLF: World Long Drive Tour, Tennessee Big Shots, at Kingport, Tenn., GOLF, 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Dew (NYB), at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 4 p.m.
MLB: Miami at Atlanta, MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.; N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN, 7 p.m.
SOCCER: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Spain vs. United States, FS2, 7:30 a.m.; Group stage: Group D, Germany vs. Haiti, FS2, 10:30 a.m.; Group C, Japan vs. Paraguay, FS2, 12:30 p.m.; Group D, China vs. Nigeria, FS2 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL: ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series, Game 21, at Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Little League Softball World Series, Game 22, ESPN2 4 p.m.; Little League Softball World Series, Game 23, ESPNEWS, 7 p.m.; Little League Softball World Series, Game 24, ESPNEWS, 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.