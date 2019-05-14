CYCLING: Tour of California: Stage 4, Laguna Seca to Morro Bay, Calif., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
MLB: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Pittsburgh at Arizona, MLB, noon; Toronto at San Francisco OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (2:30 p.m.), MLB, 3 p.m.; St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.; San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Toronto at Milwaukee, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at St. Louis, Western Conference Finals, Game 3, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Coppa Italia: Lazio at Atalanta, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; Club Friendly: Chelsea at New England Revolution, FS1, 7 p.m.
