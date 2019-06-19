ON TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL: College World Series: Teams TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, first round, Germany, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, Chaska, Minn., GOLF, 5 p.m.; Asian Tour Golf: Kolon Korea Open, second round, South Korea, GOLF, 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING: International Horse Racing: Royal Ascot Day 3, England, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
MLB: Cleveland at Texas, MLB, 1 p.m.; Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB, 4 p.m.; NY Mets at Chicago Cubs OR Minnesota at Kansas City, MLB, 7 p.m.
NBA: NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, ESPNU, NBA, 6 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Nicaragua vs. Haiti, Group B, Frisco, Texas, FS1, 6 p.m.; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, Group B, Frisco, Texas, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER: FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada, Group E, France, FOX, 11 a.m.; FIFA World Cup: Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Group E, France, FS1, 11 a.m.; FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Group F, France, FOX, 2 p.m.; FIFA World Cup: Thailand vs. Chile, Group F, France, FS1, 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF World Challenge: From Czech Republic (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.
WNBA: Phoenix at Dallas, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Washington at Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.