NASCAR AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN, 1 p.m.; Xfinity Series The Ford EcoBoost 300, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Ohio at Villanova, FS2, 11 a.m.; St. Peter’s at Providence, FS2, 1 p.m.; Vermont at St. John’s, FS2, 3 p.m.; Louisiana Tech at Creighton, FS2, 5 p.m.; Troy at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.; Wofford at Butler, FS2, 7 p.m.; Southern California at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Indiana at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.; Florida at Missouri, CBS, 11 a.m.; Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Michigan State, FOX, 11 a.m.; Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1, 11 a.m.; VMI at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; UMass at Northwestern, BTN, 11 a.m.; Tulane at Temple, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Navy at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.; Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Wake Forest at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Georgia at Auburn, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Memphis at Houston, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Texas at Iowa State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; West Virginia at Kansas State, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Central Michigan at Ball State, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SEC, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Iowa, FOX, 3 p.m.; Syracuse at Duke, ACC, 3 p.m.; Wyoming at Utah State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Stanford at Washington State, PAC12, 3:30 p.m.; LSU at Ole Miss, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at South Florida, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Air Force at Colorado State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma at Baylor, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Appalachian State at Georgia State, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Louisville at NC State, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.; UCLA at Utah, FOX, 7 p.m.; New Mexico at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.; Arizona at Oregon, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.; USC at California, FS1, 10 p.m.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

GOLF: PGA The Mayakoba Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

NBA: Brooklyn at Chicago, NBA, 5 p.m.; Milwaukee at Indiana, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Houston at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.

NHL: Carolina at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 1 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.