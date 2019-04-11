NASCAR AUTO RACING: Xfinity qualifying, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; Monster Energy qualifying, FS1, 4:30 p.m.; Xfinity The Toyota Care 250, FS1, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SEC, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: College Basketball Awards, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Michigan at Ohio State, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour The Masters, ESPN, 2 p.m.
MLB: LA Angels at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; Detroit at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; NY Mets at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, FSWI, 9 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS: Columbus at Tampa Bay, CNBC, 6 p.m.; Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; St. Louis at Winnipeg, CNBC, 8:30 p.m.; Vegas at San Jose, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga Schalke vs. Nurnberg, FS2, 1:20 p.m.; Premier League Leicester City vs. Newcastle United, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
