COLLEGE BASEBALL: Texas A&M at Ole Miss, SEC, 6 p.m.; Auburn at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Northwestern at Ohio State, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

CURLING: World Mixed Doubles Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Norway (taped), NBCSN, midnight.

GOLF: European Tour Golf: Trophee Hassan II, first round, Morocco, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; European Tour Golf: Trophee Hassan II, first round, Morocco, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Zurich Classic, first round, New Orleans, La., GOLF, 2:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, first round, Los Angeles, Calif., GOLF, 5:30 p.m.; Women’s Golf: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, second round, Japan, GOLF, 11 p.m.

MLB: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Arizona at Pittsburgh, MLB, 1 p.m.; Detroit at Boston OR Miami at Philadelphia, MLB, 6 p.m.; NY Yankees at LA Angels (joined in progress) OR Texas at Seattle, MLB, 9 p.m.

NBA: NBA Playoff: Denver at San Antonio, West 1st Round, Game 6, TNT, 7 p.m.

NFL: NFL Draft: Round 1, Nashville, Tenn., ABC, ESPN, NFL, 7 p.m.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: Columbus at Boston, East 2nd Round, Game 1, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Dallas at St. Louis, West 2nd Round, Game 1, USA, 8:30 p.m.

