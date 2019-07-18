NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series practice, NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.; Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN, noon and 2:30 p.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
TOUR DE FRANCE: Stage 13, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour The Open Championship, GOLF, 5 and 10 a.m.; U.S. Junior Amateur, FS1, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour The Barbasol Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
MLB: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; Oakland at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee at Arizona, FSWI, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: International Friendly Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund, TNT, 7 p.m.; MLS Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, ESPN, 9 p.m.
WNBA: Washington at Indiana, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Atlanta at Connecticut, NBA, 6:30 p.m.; Las Vegas at Seattle, NBA, 9 p.m.
