AUTO RACING: Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, FS1, 7:30 a.m.; Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Monster Energy Cup: final practice, FS1, 10 a.m.; Xfinity Series The Alsco 300, FS1, noon

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE SEMIFINALS: Virginia vs Duke, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Penn State vs Yale, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS: Northwestern at Oklahoma, ESPN, 3 p.m.; LSU at Minnesota, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; Tennesse at Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; James Madison at UCLA, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Mississippi at Arizona, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Kentucky at Washington, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, CBS, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Pure Silk Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, FSNO, 1 p.m.; N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, MLB, 1 p.m.; Philadelphia at Milwaukee, FSWI, 3 p.m.; Arizona at San Francisco, FS1, 3 p.m.; Texas at LA Angels, MLB, 9 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA: Phoenix at Seattle, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Chicago at Minnesota, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

