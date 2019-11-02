AUTO RACING: Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, ABC, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The AAA Texas 500, NBCSN, 2 p.m.; NHRA Drag Racing: The Nevada Nationals, FS1, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Michigan at Maryland, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinals, BTN, noon; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, First Round, SEC, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Minnesota at Purdue, ESPN2, noon; West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU, noon; Iowa State at Baylor, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, GOLF, 7 p.m.
MARATHON: New York City Marathon, ESPN2, 8 a.m.; New York City Marathon (taped), ABC, 3 p.m.
MLB: Gold Glove Awards, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NFL: Houston vs. Jacksonville, London, NFL, 8:30 a.m.; Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, CBS, noon; Minnesota at Kansas City, FOX, noon; Green Bay at LA Chargers, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; New England at Baltimore, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Cologne at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League: Tottenham at Everton, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg, FS2, 10:50 a.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Spain, Group E, FS2, 1:50 p.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, Group F, FS2, 4:50 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, TENNIS, 3:30 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Doubles Finals, & The WTA Finals, Singles Finals, TENNIS; 5:30 a.m.; ATP: The Rolex Masters, Singles Finals, TENNIS, 8 a.m.; USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit Charlottesville, Singles Final, TENNIS, 10 a.m.; USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit Tyler, Singles Final, TENNIS, noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.