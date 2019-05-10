ON TV
AUTO RACING: Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 3, Barcelona, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.; FIA Auto Racing: Monaco E-Prix, qualifying, Monaco, FS2, 7 a.m.; Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, qualifying, Barcelona, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan., FS1, 6:30 p.m.
BOXING: PBC Fight Night: Hurd-Williams, Fairfax, Va., FOX, 7 p.m.; Top Rank Boxing: Main Event, Berchelt-Vargas, Tucson, Ariz., ESPN, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC, 11 a.m.; LSU at Arkansas, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Tennessee at Florida, SEC, 2 p.m.; Maryland at Minnesota, BTN, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Dallas Baptist, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Collegiate Championships: Teams TBD, women's final, Hermosa Beach, Calif., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE: NCAA Tournament: Syracuse at Loyola Maryland, First Round, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; NCAA Tournament: Georgetown at Yale, First Round, ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Army at Penn, First Round, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Robert Morris at Virginia, First Round, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, BTN, 11 a.m.; ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPN, 11 a.m.; American Athletic Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; C-USA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, CBSSN, noon; Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, BTN, 4 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, FS2, 4 p.m.; Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, BTN, 7 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: SEC Outdoor Championship: From Fayetteville, Ark., SEC, 5 p.m.
MEN'S CURLING: World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final gold medal of the inaugural World Cup, China, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: British Masters, third round, England, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, Dallas, Texas, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, Dallas, Texas, CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, third round, Hoover, Ala., GOLF, 2 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade, Rio de Janeiro, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB: Seattle at Boston, MLB, noon; Cleveland at Oakland, FS1, 3 p.m.; NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (joined in progress) OR Philadelphia at Kansas City, MLB, 6 p.m.; Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (joined in progress) (9 p.m.), MLB, 8 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: St. Louis at San Jose, Western Conference Finals, Game 1, NBC, 7 p.m.
RUGBY: EPCR: Champions Cup, Leinster vs. Saracens, Final, NBC, 11 a.m.; MLR: San Diego Legion vs. New Orleans Gold, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, FOX, 8:30 a.m.; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at VfB Stuttgart, FS2, 8:30 a.m.; MLS: New York City FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, ESPN, 3 p.m.
SWIMMING: FINA Champions Series: Day 1, Hungary, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF World Relays: Day 1, Japan (taped), NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.